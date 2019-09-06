Canyon View travels south to play Pine View

ST. GEORGE — Canyon View High will travel south to take on Pine View High in week two of Region 9 football.

Last week, Pine View beat Cedar City High 23-13.

The game started slow, with neither team scoring in the first quarter, but Pine View exploded late in the second quarter to grab a 17-7 lead going into the half.

The Panthers scored another touchdown in the third quarter, but their defense would hold the Reds to one touchdown in the second half.

Pine View would go on to win the game 23-13, with a big performance from wide receiver Izaiah Moten. Coach Raymond Hosner spoke highly of his senior receiver.

“Izaiah has been tearing it up after the first week, so people figured, maybe let’s double this kid up,” Hosner said. “Izaiah is probably one of our explosive athletes, so he’s really be able to capitalize. We’re excited for him, and I think he’ll continue to have tremendous success.”

Moten took a kick return 90 yards for Pine View’s first touchdown of the game and then caught a 76 yard pass from Macloud Crowton for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Hosner also spoke about the coachability of Crowton and his abilities as a quarterback.

“He’s probably by far one of the best quarterbacks who has come through Pine View. He’s so coachable. His ability to learn is amazing. His arm is tremendously strong, and he is definitely not only strong, but accurate. The other thing that makes him a special kid is his ability to read defenses, which makes him super efficient.”

With regard to a game plan, Hosner pointed out Canyon View’s ability to beat over the top. Over the top refers to the receiver getting ahead of the backs.

“They have a lot of success doing that,” said Hosner. “They get you in some one on one situations, so we’re going to try and prevent them from getting one on one and try to zone them up.”

The Panthers have been focused more on their play, instead of focusing on Canyon View.

“We’re trying to get better as a team. We’ve really been focusing inward. Without a doubt, Canyon has some amazing athletes, so we need to come prepared to play those guys and get things going early.”

Canyon View lost to Crimson Cliffs last week 33-13, and the Falcons are looking to bounce back tonight.

The Falcon defense held Crimson Cliffs scoreless in the first and third quarter, but the Mustangs scored three touchdowns in the second, and two more in the fourth.

Canyon View was led by Tyler Maine, who caught a 22-yard pass from Brisin Jake, and Tanner Hardin, who had a 7 yard touchdown run.

In the first two games of the season, Jake completed 20 of his 46 attempts, averaging 151 yards per game. He will be a player to look out for.

Last week against Crimson Cliffs, the Falcon offense was limited to only 13 points, their lowest scoring output of the year.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pine View High School.

