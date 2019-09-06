Ivins City Council votes to begin process of adjusting boundary with Santa Clara

ST. GEORGE — During their meeting Thursday, Ivins City Council members unanimously voted to approve a resolution that states the city’s intent to adjust a common boundary with Santa Clara.

Resolution No. 2019-20R adjusts the current boundary by 6.05 acres, moving land surrounded by lava field into Ivins’ jurisdiction. ENLAW, the company that owns the property, requested that the City Council consider the adjustment in order to remedy current utility services concerns.

Ivins attorney Dale Coulam said when the request was first submitted, the city assured Santa Clara that it wasn’t attempting to take its property but wanted to offer aid to help service a difficult area. While Santa Clara has indicated that it is not feasible for the city to service this area due to the lava rocks, Coulam said Ivins has direct access to the land.

“This is working in conjunction with Santa Clara by trying to find the best way to service that best piece in light of the proposed development that would occur in both cities,” he said.

ENLAW is proposing a project that spans 600 acres across Santa Clara and Ivins called Black Desert. The project is expected to include an 18-hole golf course, hotels, trails and housing located near Entrada. The company indicated that it plans to use the land that would be affected by the adjustment for a single-family residential subdivision.

According to Coulam, it appears ENLAW is hoping to create corporate retreat housing, which would be subject to the full property tax due to it being a secondary residence.

“That would be a benefit to the city with the revenue that would come from that,” he said.

Santa Clara was the first of the two cities to adopt the resolution and approved the ordinance last August, but both cities have to take action in order to move forward in the process.

By adopting the resolution, the Ivins City Council signaled its intent to adjust the common boundary between the two municipalities, and the next step is for the council to hold a public hearing.

Following the public hearing, and in the event that the subsequent ordinance is also approved, the adjustment would then be sent to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office for a certificate of boundary adjustment.

