‘Cello Rendezvous: An Evening of Beautiful Cello Ensemble Music’ playing at Kayenta for one night only

Composite image. Background photo shows the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah, date not specified. Foreground image features cropped promotional image for Cello Rendezvous | Photo and image courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Have you ever heard a choir of cellists perform together? The sound is powerful, sonorous and soulful.

Performing for one night only on Sept. 12, 2019, 20-plus talented cellists from the Cello Society of Southern Utah will come together to create a magical experience at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

Soloists Nicole Pinell and Brittany Gardner join them to perform Vivaldi’s masterwork “Double Cello Concerto in G Minor” and Karl Jenkins’ exquisite “Benedictus.”

“Benedictus,” from Welsh composer Jenkins’ work, “The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace,” is among his most famous creations. Often performed by amateur musicians, the unique arrangement has been called “one of the most beautiful” pieces of music.

The ensemble will play selections from Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 6,” Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise,” Shostakovich’s “Waltz No. 2,” Villa-Lobos’ “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1” and a mashup arrangement of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Schubert’s “Serenade.”

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta located at 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Tickets are $30, $10 for students with current ID, and can be purchased via their website, at the box office or by calling 435-674-2787.

About Kayenta Arts Foundation and The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kayenta Arts Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish.

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is the actual place where people in the greater Southern Utah area come to learn, express, appreciate and celebrate art in all forms.

Event details

What: Center for the Arts at Kayenta presents “Cello Rendevous: An Evening of Beautiful Cello Ensemble Music.”

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $30, $10 for students with current ID. Purchase tickets online here. • S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews