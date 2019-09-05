Semitrailer fire temporarily close I-15 off-ramp

Written by Mori Kessler
September 5, 2019

WASHINGTON CITY The southbound off-ramp for Exit 10 from Interstate 15 onto Green Springs Drive in Washington City was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon due to a semitrailer fire.

The scene of a semitrailer fire on Interstate 15, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Around 3:30 p.m., the driver of the semitractor hauling two empty trailers heard a “pop” while passing milepost 12 on southbound I-15 and assumed a tire had blown out, Washington City Fire Capt. Julio Reyes said.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road on the southbound Exit 10 off-ramp and discovered the rear right side of the trailer was on fire. The driver attempted to put out the fire with an on-board extinguisher but didn’t get very far due to burning rubber.

A crew from the Washington City Fire Department soon arrived at the scene and put out the blaze using foam, Reyes said.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol and Washington City Police Department were also on hand and closed access to the off-ramp for around 30 minutes with help from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The second trailer was undamaged, and no one was harmed.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!