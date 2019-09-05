Semitrailer fire temporarily close I-15 off-ramp

WASHINGTON CITY — The southbound off-ramp for Exit 10 from Interstate 15 onto Green Springs Drive in Washington City was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon due to a semitrailer fire.

Around 3:30 p.m., the driver of the semitractor hauling two empty trailers heard a “pop” while passing milepost 12 on southbound I-15 and assumed a tire had blown out, Washington City Fire Capt. Julio Reyes said.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road on the southbound Exit 10 off-ramp and discovered the rear right side of the trailer was on fire. The driver attempted to put out the fire with an on-board extinguisher but didn’t get very far due to burning rubber.

A crew from the Washington City Fire Department soon arrived at the scene and put out the blaze using foam, Reyes said.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol and Washington City Police Department were also on hand and closed access to the off-ramp for around 30 minutes with help from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The second trailer was undamaged, and no one was harmed.

