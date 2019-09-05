3500-acre fire burning north of Cedar City

Written by Joseph Witham
September 5, 2019
The Neck Fire, as seen from Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Arianne Burns, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Crews are fighting a wildfire north of Cedar City that has grown to several thousand acres in size in a matter of hours.

The Neck Fire, as seen from Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Spencer Douglas, St. George News / Cedar City News

The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday about 15 miles east of Lund and 30 miles north of Cedar City.

As of 9:30 p.m., Color Country Interagency Fire reports that the fire is estimated to be about 3,500 acres in size. The cause is currently undetermined.

The fire is burning through sagebrush and grasses. No closures have been instituted as a result of the blaze.

Multiple resources are on scene, and the fire has is zero percent contained as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story.

