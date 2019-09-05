Ivins, Santa Clara city councils finalize primary election results

ST. GEORGE — Ivins and Santa Clara city councils have announced the final candidates running for open seats in each municipality during the 2019 general election.

Both cities went into the primary elections on Aug. 13 with nine candidates vying for three open four-year seats. After canvassing the primary election results, Ivins and Santa Clara have six finalists each.

Ivins results

The Ivins primary election saw just over 4,500 votes, with incumbent Dennis Mehr earning the most votes with 901. Newcomer Sue Gordhammer ended the primary election sitting two votes below Mehr at 899.

Along with Mehr and Gordhammer, incumbent Jenny Johnson will move on to the general election after earning 745 votes. Derek Larsen, Valerie Cazier and David Robinson will also be vying for one of the three open seats on the city council, ending the primary election with 578, 431 and 354 respectively.

Laurie Floisand fell just short of running in the general election, earning 10 votes less than Robinson. Susan Ertel and Brandon Sieverts will also not being running for Ivins City Council after earning 265 and 47 votes.

Santa Clara results

Just over 3,000 Santa Clara residents cast their votes during the 2019 primary election. With over 21% of the vote, Dennis Drake received the most amount of votes at 671, securing his spot as one of the six finalists running in the general municipal election.

With 548 votes, Leina Mathis trailed behind Drake but surpassed sole incumbent Jarrett Waite, who earned 449 votes. Ryan Anderson will also be moving into the general election with 386 votes, taking a 71-vote lead over Gary Allred, who ended with primary election with 315 votes.

Logan Blake rounded out the final six candidates with 263 votes. Craig Harter, Matt Wilber and Todd Jacobsen will not be running in the general election after receiving 188, 177 and 124 votes respectively. Two candidates had withdrawn prior to the primary election.

For the general election on Nov. 5, both cities will vote by mail through the Washington County Clerk’s Office. The official vote center for Ivins and Santa Clara is the Santa Clara Branch Library; Ivins City Hall has also been deemed a ballot assistance center. The Washington County Clerk’s Office is scheduled to mail ballots to residents between Oct. 15-22.

Residents who mail their ballots themselves are required to sign the envelope to ensure their vote is counted; a ballot with an unsigned envelope will not be counted. Any ballots that are not mailed to the Washington County Clerk’s Office a week before the deadline should be taken to a drop box location.

Santa Clara also uses polls to collect ballots. Polling stations are located at the Santa Clara City Office and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can mark up to three candidates. Ballots are due to be dropped off at the designated ballot drop box locations on the date of the general election.

