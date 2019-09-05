‘It’s happened quite a few times’; Traffic blocked after collision at problematic intersection

Written by Ryann Richardson
September 5, 2019
First responders assess the scene of a collision on Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive, St. George, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officers responded to an collision just before 10 a.m. Thursday on a section of Red Hills Parkway that St. George Police say has been the site of several recent incidents.

According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, an elderly woman in a white Honda Civic was traveling north on Red Hills Parkway when she attempted to make a left turn onto Skyline Drive.

She approached the traffic light and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, hitting a white Maserati heading south.

Northbound lanes on Red Hills Parkway were completely blocked, and traffic was redirected to Skyline Drive. No injuries were reported, and both drivers refused medical attention. The driver of the Maserati had his arm wrapped at the scene but left the scene in a private vehicle.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Atkin said.

There have been a number of similar collisions at this intersection, she said, because drivers turning left onto Skyline Drive do not yield to oncoming traffic.

“It’s happened quite a few times,” Atkins said, adding that it could be that drivers are confused by the green light for traffic that is continuing straight.

Both vehicles were disabled and towed away from the scene. The driver of the Honda was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.

