Driver transported to hospital after rear-ending truck on River Road

Written by Ryann Richardson
September 5, 2019

ST. GEORGE — The St. George police and fire departments were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

First responders clear debris from a silver Chevrolet Cruze after a collision on S. River Road and Saint James Lane, St. George, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, the driver of a silver Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on River Road when he approached the intersection of Saint James Lane.

The Chevrolet was following a blue Ford Super Duty pickup, which had come to a complete stop at a red light. Atkin said the driver of the Chevrolet did not stop and collided with the rear end of the Ford. The force of the impact caused the Chevrolet’s airbags to deploy.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance; the extent of his injuries was unknown to police at the time of the incident.

Northbound traffic was limited to the outside lane while first responders cleared away debris and towed the Chevrolet.

The scene was cleared just over 30 minutes after first responders were paged to the scene. The Ford received minimal damage and was still operable.

