For 2nd straight year, Intermountain Audiology listed among Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing companies

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Inc. magazine recently revealed that Intermountain Audiology Hearing and Brain Clinics is listed on its annual “Inc. 5000” list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

In a press release announcing the recognition, Jared Brader of Intermountain Audiology said there is one core focus for him: to treat the 42 million Americans with hearing loss and tinnitus who are at an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

“Every team member, system, function, TreatmentFi plan and piece of educational literature has been designed with our core focus in mind,” Brader said in the press release. “Our Director of Audiology Research, Dr. Keith Darrow, has worked tirelessly to educate patients from coast to coast about the significant medical benefits of early treatment of hearing loss — including reduced risk of cognitive decline and dementia.”

Brader went on to discuss some of the associations that have helped him reach unprecedented growth in patients treated.

“Our ability to treat more patients is in large part due to our association with Darrow, TreatmentFI, EIA Media, AUDMA (the only Audiology Marketing Automation solution) and through our digital education efforts spearheaded by the team at Jimmy Marketing.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 – which are featured in the September issue of Inc. available on newsstands now – been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%.

The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter said in the press release. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 10-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of this generation.



When asked about the future of his growing Hearing and Brain Clinic network, Brader said they will “continue to be innovative leaders in the field of hearing health care and the medical treatment of hearing loss, tinnitus and the associated cognitive impact.”

Inc. 5000 methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

