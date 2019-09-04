Hoax call sends intermediate school into lockdown

Written by Mori Kessler
September 4, 2019
ST. GEORGE — The Lava Ridge Intermediate School in Santa Clara underwent a lockdown late Wednesday morning due to a hoax call, according to an email sent to parents.

“We have just completed a Lock Down,” states an email from Kalyn Gubler, Lava Ridge Intermediate’s principal.

“At 11:06 we received a hoax phone call stating that we had a visitor on campus with a gun. We immediately went into lockdown … as we wanted to make sure that all students were safe. We have had the Santa Clara/Ivins PD in here working with us the entire time. All is safe and we are resuming our afternoon schedule as normal.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Jaron Studley said police conducted “a slow methodical search of the Lava Ridge Intermediate” in response to the incident.

On a Facebook post, Santa Clara-Ivins Police said the nearby Vista charter school in Ivins and other nearby schools also locked their interior and exterior doors as a precaution.

Additional details about the incident have yet to be released by police.

