Police seek help identifying bike thief captured on video

Written by Jeff Richards
September 4, 2019

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing a bicycle from the porch steps of an apartment complex.

Still frame from surveillance video showing suspected bicycle thief, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 24-25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

The suspected thief can be seen on black-and-white surveillance camera footage approaching the porch and trying two different bikes out for size before ultimately riding off on the first one.

Watch the short video clip in the player above.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News the incident occurred in the area of 160 North and 600 West, between the late evening of Aug. 24 and the early morning hours of Aug. 25.

The bike is a green Trek mountain bike that had a flat front tire, Pollock said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including possible identification of the suspect, is asked to call Cedar City Police at 435-586-2955 and ask for Sgt. Dave Bulloch, with reference to case number C19-02937.

