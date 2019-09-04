Sept. 13, 1937 – Sept. 3, 2019

George Leo Johnson was born Sept. 13, 1937, in South Bend, Washington to Frank and Louise Haggerty Johnson. He passed away Sept. 3, 2019 in Ivins, Utah at the age of 82.

George is survived by his wife, Vicki, his three sons, Steve (Page), Aaron (Tristan), Kyle and his two daughters, Karie (Greg) and Christina (Adam), his seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons, his twin sister Jeanette, two other sisters Irmadean and Victoria as well as many cousins. George was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brothers, Chris and Greg; sister, Ellen; and nephew, Karl.

George and his wife Vicki resided in Hawaii before settling down and buying a home in Ivins, Utah. They have three miniature poodles Leilani, SeaSider and their baby Cheyenne.

George was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his daily life centered around his church and family. He was an active member and an elder of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and was very proud of his Native American Heritage.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Ivins 4th Ward meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 276 E. 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. A viewing will be from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to services at the same location.

Graveside service will be held at Memory Memorial Park, 6906 NE 144th St., Vancouver, Washington, the week of Sept. 9.