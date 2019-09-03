Come out for a weekend of award-winning barbecue and fun at the 2019 CasaBlanca Rib Fest in Mesquite

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Back for the third straight year, Mesquite Gaming, owner of the CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is excited to host their three-day barbecue festival, the 2019 CasaBlanca Rib Fest.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the Casablanca Rib Fest will kick of Friday and feature some of the country’s best barbecue vendors cooking up delicious ribs and barbecue through the weekend. The jam-packed weekend features award-winning barbecue classics, alongside a beer garden and family-friendly events

“Our three barbecue competition teams have each been perfecting their recipes for decades and have won countless prestigious awards,” Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager at Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “In addition to the amazing barbecue and vendors that come out each year, festivities will include fun tailgating games, daily eating contests and a DJ to keep the energy high all weekend long.”

Notable food vendors include Austin’s Texas Lightning, which has more than 30 years of experience serving award-winning barbecue; Chicago BBQ Company, which won first place at 2017’s Best in the West Rib Festival; and Texas Outlaw BBQ, which boasts more than 250 first place awards in its 25 years.

This year, attendees will get to choose which barbecue they love the most and vote for the People’s Choice. Participants can vote once per day online, and the team with the most votes by Sunday evening will win $2,000.

In addition to the barbecue contest, two special watermelon eating contests will take place Saturday between the Virgin Valley High School and Hughes Middle School principals, as well as the ongoing rivalry between the Mesquite Police Department and Mesquite Fire Department. The winning principal’s school will receive $500, and the winning police or fire department will receive a $1,000 donation from Mesquite Gaming to a charity of their choice.

Here is the full schedule for this weekend-long event:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

CasaBlanca Events Center, 1-7 p.m.

Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

4:30 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: The Coyote 102.7 vs. KONY 99.9 Utah Radio.

5 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 8-9 years old.

5:30 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 10-11 years old.

7 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 12-13 years old.

CasaBlanca Showroom, 8:30 p.m. – Aeromyth performance

Through countless performances, Aeromyth has been honing their craft for over a decade. Hailed as “the ultimate Aerosmith tribute experience,” Aeromyth stays true to the authenticity of one of America’s greatest rock bands. Tickets on sale now and can be purchased through Star Tickets or through CasaBlanca Resort.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

CasaBlanca Events Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

Noon – Watermelon eating contest: Virgin Valley High School principal vs. Hughes Middle School principal

2 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: Mesquite Police Department vs. Mesquite Fire Department.

3:30 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 8-9 years old.

4 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 10-11 years old.

5 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 12-13 years old.

CasaBlanca Showroom, 8:30 p.m. – Tribute to ZZ Top: Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

Formed in 2011, Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers are the Bay Area’s own ultimate ZZ Top tribute. The band pays homage to every detail of ZZ Top’s best music. Tickets on sale now and can be purchased through Star Tickets or through CasaBlanca Resort.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

CasaBlanca Showroom, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

Noon – Watermelon eating contest: 8-9 years old.

1 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 10-11 years old.

2 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest: 12-13 years old.

The CasaBlanca Rib Fest is free and open to the public. For more information, visit here or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.



