25 private villas added to Ovation Sienna Hills community

Photo by Monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Ovation at Sienna Hills is already growing – and they haven’t even officially opened yet. The active lifestyle village has announced the addition of 25 private villas to the new community that is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

“We are very excited to announce the Villas at Ovation Sienna Hills,” Ryan Haller, chief development officer at PDCo, the developer building the Ovation campus, said in a press release. “This is in direct response to the comments and suggestions we’ve been hearing from the local community about how we can better serve active seniors.”

Ovation originally broke ground in October 2018. According to the press release, an official groundbreaking ceremony for the newly announced Villas at Ovation Sienna Hills will be held soon. The villas will range from 1,280 to 1,316 square feet of living space designed for those living active lifestyles. In total there will be six floor plan options, each named for a famous Southern Utah landmark.

One of the first of its kind, Ovation Sienna Hills is a “micro continuing care rental community,” focused on wellness, fitness and a full continuum of care. When completed, the development will feature the villas, along with the previously announced campus that will include multiple buildings featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care. The development is near the corner of Washington Parkway and East Telegraph Street, just off Interstate 15 Exit 13 in Washington City.

“Those living at the Villas will find the best of both worlds,” Haller said. “Every home will have a full kitchen, 24/7 staff support, and access to a community clubhouse for events, and on-site pickleball courts. Plus, you’ll also have access to everything Ovation North and Ovation South offer.”

“Just like at a country club, Villas residents will receive a culinary allowance good at any Ovation restaurant, bistro, or coffee shop,” Haller added. “That means you can cook for yourself in your own kitchen, join others in the Zion Clubhouse or outside for a barbecue, or take a short walk or ride over to Ovation North for a fine dining experience.”

Restaurants include Millers@Washington, Bees Knees Bistro and 1861, a fine dining restaurant named for the year the St. George area was settled.

The Zion Clubhouse will feature a full kitchen, a fireplace for socializing, a patio and everything residents need for a private party or group activity, with ample parking for visiting guests. The clubhouse will also offer concierge services, including drivers and golf carts to take residents anywhere they need to go on the Ovation campus.

Next to the Zion Clubhouse will be two pickleball courts, available for quick games and tournaments with friends and neighbors. Other Villas amenities include housecleaning services, interior and exterior maintenance, landscaping and concierge services.

In addition to the features and amenities of the Villas, residents will have access to the two-building Ovation campus, including the Red Rock Courtyard, a rooftop deck, business center, library, theater room, convenience store and chapel. Residents will also be welcome at Cassidy’s, a billiards room named after the historical figure and title character of the film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” which was partially shot in the St. George area in 1968.

“The addition of The Villas provides a new opportunity for active adults who want security and freedom but also want to know that help, services, and top-notch amenities are close by,” Haller said. “Having access to tai chi and yoga classes, along with a pool, and quality restaurants will be a nice perk.”

Pam Palermo, president of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the press release that Ovation “continues to invest in the people and economy of Southern Utah.”

“The Villas is an exciting announcement not only because of the jobs it will create,” she said, “but because it represents the newest opportunity for active adults to enjoy the wonderful lifestyle of our region.”

Those interested in learning more can visit Ovation’s Reservation Showroom in the Pineview Plaza at 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive. Located near the movie theater, Ovation is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment. Information can also be found at the Villas at Ovation website, by calling 435-429-0000 or emailing siennahills@ovationbyavamere.com.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews