Family friendly ‘Iron Springs Fun Run’ to benefit local school PTAs

Detail of "Iron Springs Fun Run" promotional flyer. The inaugural event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Iron Springs Resort, Cedar City, Utah. | Image courtesy of Iron Springs Resort, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Organizers and participants are gearing up for the inaugural “Iron Springs Fun Run,” a family friendly event scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Hosted by Iron Springs Resort, the event features four racing options: a 2K family fun run/walk, a 5K run/walk, a 25K relay and a 25K ultra.

Participants in the two shorter races will be dusted with colored powdered chalk during their races.

According to organizers, proceeds from the event will benefit the parent-teacher organizations of the various public schools in the Iron County School District.

Registration can be done anytime between now and right before the races on the day of the event. To register online, click here. Registration is $20 per person ($15 per person for the relay event), plus a $3 sign-up fee. Registrants will receive a bib, shirt or hat, plus food and drink coupons and access to all festivities including music, food trucks, inflatables and community booths.

A barn dance will follow the races from 8-10 p.m., with line dancing and a beer garden.

Prizes will be given to the top finishers in each race, along with awards for various other categories, including best team theme, most creative, best costume, craziest hair, oldest and youngest participants, best-dressed pet and most enthusiastic.

Participants may also check in and register beginning at noon the day of the event. The first races (the 25K relay and 25K ultra) begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, the 5K color run/walk starts at 5:30 p.m. and the 2K color run/walk starts at 6 p.m.

Event details

What: Inaugural “Iron Springs Fun Run.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 7. Check-in starting at noon, with first races starting at 4 p.m. Festivities conclude at 10 p.m.

Where: Iron Springs Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.

Cost: Race fees are $20 per participant ($15 for relay participants), plus a $3 sign-up fee. Click here to register online in advance. Proceeds benefit Iron County School District parent-teacher organizations.

Additional information: Call 435-708-0101 or email ironspringsfunrun@gmail.com .

