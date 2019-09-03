Man arrested for 6 pounds of controlled substances sentenced

ST. GEORGE — The Los Angeles man arrested for possessing 6 pounds of controlled substances and a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia was sentenced last week.

After a routine traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Cedar City, Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, age 27, was booked into the Iron County Sheriff’s Office on a third degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and two class B misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or use of a controlled substance.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jesse Williams initiated the traffic stop on I-15 just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 after Martinez failed to properly signal while changing lanes.

Martinez gave officers consent to search his car, telling officials he was responsible for everything in the vehicle. After the certified K-9 was deployed and alerted to the scent of drugs, Williams conducted a search of the vehicle.

Officers found 4 pounds of raw marijuana and 2 pounds of kief – the resinous crystals that cover the cannabis flower – along with a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia, such as as glass tubes with corks and labels identifying the contents as different types of marijuana and individual sales of rolled joints.

Officers also found $8,500 in the pocket of a jacket lying on the front seat of the vehicle.

Martinez pleaded guilty on Aug. 27 to the possession of a controlled substance, and the subsequent misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors also sought a demand for forfeiture of property for the $8,500 found in the pocket of a jacket lying on the front seat of the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Fifth District Judge Keith Barnes sentenced Martinez to 30 days in jail, granting credit for time served. Barnes also suspended the prison sentence, which could not exceed five years, electing to place the defendant on probation for 24 months, which will be overseen by the 5th District Court.

Sentence fines in the amount of $4,793 for each charge were also suspended.

