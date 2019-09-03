Convicted Hurricane vehicle burglar gets time served, probation

ST. GEORGE — A man convicted of multiple felonies for crimes committed in Hurricane was sentenced in 5th District Court in St. George Tuesday afternoon.

Tyjobe McCrone, 26, of LaVerkin, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to felony counts of theft and aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, burglary of a vehicle and theft.

By entering into the plea deal, four additional misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle and six additional misdemeanor counts of theft were dismissed. The prosecution also refrained from recommending prison time, asking for 90 days in jail while crediting the 81 days McCrone has already served.

McCrone was arrested in June after a Hurricane resident reported seeing him stealing from a vehicle. Investigating officers reported McCrone had stolen property from at least six other vehicles, including a firearm.

Ryan Stout, McCrone’s attorney, told 5th District Judge Eric Ludlow that the defendant has had no prior felonies on his adult record and asked the judge for an order that would allow his client to be released on his own recognizance.

Ludlow suspending the maximum sentence, placing McCrone on 36 months of probation while requiring him to undergo physical and mental treatment and substance abuse assessments. McCrone is also required to complete an orientation course and submit DNA at his own expense, in accordance with state statute.

McCrone is barred from owning a firearm, consuming alcohol or taking drugs outside of what is prescribed to him during his 36 months of probation.

Ludlow also required McCrone to complete a minimum of 50 hours of community service and pay a $215 court security fee with $25 payments due each month starting in November. Restitution remains open for 90 days.

The judge sentenced the defendant to 360 days in the Washington County Jail, crediting McCrone’s already-served 81 days and suspending the remaining balance.

McCrone currently has an open warrant out of Duchesne County where he faces two second-degree felony charges, including burglary of a dwelling and theft, after allegedly stealing and pawning a valuable coin collection from a Roosevelt City resident.

