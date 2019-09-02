‘This is no ordinary race’; More than 100 miles await participants of ‘Last One Standing Ultra’ race

Previous participants in "Last One Standing" race, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Human endurance will be tested over a 24-hour period during the 102-mile “Last One Standing Ultra” race, set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Confluence Park. The course unfolds on a modified version of the Mayor’s Loop.

“This is no ordinary race,” race specialist Sadie Bassett said in a press release from the city of St. George. “Success in this race is not necessarily measured by speed, but by the heart and spirit of the competitors.”

Participants have 90 minutes to complete the 6-mile loop on foot to reach the next stage. Those unable to finish a loop before the next round begins are eliminated. Anyone who completes 17 laps will be crowned “Last One Standing” and receive a championship belt.

If more than one person in a division makes it to the 17th lap, whoever finishes first on that final loop will win their division. In the first Last One Standing event, the last competitor remaining finished 14 loops. To earn a finisher medal, participants must complete at least one loop.

Lap pins are earned for finishing additional laps. Starting on the 10th lap, the first finisher receives a free entry into the St. George Half Marathon. There will be an aid station with water and Gatorade at St. James Park.

“We will provide a small assortment of drinks and snacks, but we encourage you to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Coolers are welcomed,” Bassett said. “We will also provide a pizza dinner after the second loop.”

New for this year is the Wheels Division. Any nonmotorized wheeled conveyance, such as bikes, scooters and roller blades are welcome so long as each loop is completed with the same set of wheels.

The cost is $40. Interested participants can sign up here. For more information, go to the city of St. George “Last One Standing” webpage.

