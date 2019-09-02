Dixie Regional seeks volunteers to design items for 2019 Jubilee of Trees

Intermountain Jubilee of Trees, Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George, Utah, circa November 2017 | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The holiday season may only come once a year – and still be a couple of months away – but preparations have already begun for this year’s Jubilee of Trees.

According to a press release from the Foundation at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, event organizers are looking for designers to create items for the 2019 Jubilee of Trees, which will take place at the Dixie Center from Nov. 21-24.

The foundation is currently looking for designers who can create the following:

Theme-related table centerpieces.

Theme-related mini trees (18 inches to 3 feet in height).

Theme-related wreaths.

Besides the amazing trees, the Jubilee of Trees, now in its 36th year, has previously featured shopping, entertainment and children’s activities, as well as several other events throughout the week, including a gala, teddy bear picnic, a St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon and a fashion show.

Proceeds from this year’s Jubilee of Trees will go to support the advancement of neuroscience services at Dixie Regional Medical Center. Projects for donation to this fundraising event will need to be completed and delivered by Nov. 20.

Those with questions about the opportunity to design items for the 2019 Jubilee of Trees should contact Rhondalon Crawford at rhondalon@hotmail.com or Gayle Eisenberg at 949-293-0880.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.