Photo gallery, video: Iron County Fair parade delights crowds in Parowan

PAROWAN — For more than an hour Monday morning, Parowan’s Main Street became a celebration of the “Wild Wild West,” as the annual Iron County Fair Parade made its way through town.

Participants included rodeo royalty on horseback, vintage cars and tractors, folks on floats tossing out candy and county officials locked up in a makeshift “jail.” Add in a healthy mix of high school marching bands, drill teams and cheerleaders, and there was plenty of entertainment for spectators to appreciate.

The parade, traditionally held on Labor Day, kicked off the final day of what ultimately looked to be yet another successful Iron County Fair.

