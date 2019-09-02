Search and rescue team recovers body after medical emergency in Zion National Park

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was paged to Zion National Park after a visitor experienced a fatal medical emergency Saturday evening.

Park spokesman Eugenne Moisa told St. George News that park officials were alerted to the incident just after 5 p.m. and initially called search and rescue for medical assistance.

The 59-year-old California resident was canyoneering in Orderville Canyon at the time of the incident. The man died as teams were working their way to his location.

The search and rescue team spent the night in the canyon, and a helicopter was dispatched to help recover the body Sunday morning.

Moisa said the park always advises visitors to be safe and aware of themselves and the environment around them.

The identity of the man has not been released as of the time of publishing, but the next of kin has been notified.

Orderville Canyon is akin to the popular Narrows hike that calls for semi-technical canyoneering and can be a strenuous hike. Visitors spend most of the 11-mile experience in water and can experience deep pools that require swimming.

