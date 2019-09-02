Law enforcement agencies in Utah, Arizona searching for missing veteran

Photo courtesy of the Find Jesse Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple law enforcement agencies in two states are teaming up to locate a veteran who went missing two weeks ago.

Jesse Conger, 37, was last seen Aug. 14 leaving his apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona, leaving behind his phone, wallet, I.D. and service dog.

Conger served as a U.S. Marine in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he has helped Arizona search and rescue teams as a diver. He has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, which his twin sister Patricia Conger believes is related to this incident. She said her brother “was not in his right state of mind in the days leading up to his disappearance.”

“Jesse rescued people; now he needs to be rescued,” she said.

Volunteers initially focused their search on the Utah-Arizona border, believing Jesse Conger might have driven back roads to Lee’s Ferry in connection with a trip he had been planning. Now, Patricia Conger believes he might be heading to Ogden, where he was raised, or Orem, where he lived until weeks before his disappearance.

Local police, state troopers and national and state park rangers in Utah and Arizona are watching for his car using license plate scanners on all major highways and freeways. However, he could be – and mostly likely is – using back roads because of his love of the countryside, according to his sister. He was last seen driving his silver 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada plates.

Philanthropist Bill Pulte has pledged $10,000 toward the $30,000 reward for any information leading to finding Jesse Conger. Pulte also got pilot Mark Love involved, who has offered his services to searchers in the area.

Planes, helicopters and boats have been employed to search for his car or any clues that could lead to his whereabouts.

Patricia Conger said every day she becomes “more and more confident in finding Jesse.”

“The caliber of people who have stepped up is extremely high; I am so grateful,” she said.

She said her brother could be using the radio as his primary source of information and contact because he left all of his electronics at home. She is asking volunteers or anyone following along to contact local radio stations to get the word out.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

