Closure of Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area campground extended to January

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Strip Field Office will be extending the temporary closure of the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area Campground in order to complete necessary renovations of the restrooms and other infrastructure.

The BLM initially expected to have the campground reopened by Aug. 31, however, due to unexpected delays with construction, the campground will remain closed until January 2020.

The temporary closure does not apply to contractors, law enforcement or other agency personnel overseeing renovations or other activities associated with the management of public lands and natural resources.

The site and facilities will continue to be patrolled by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as well as BLM law enforcement and staff throughout the duration of the closure.

The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area is located in Mohave County, Arizona, within the Virgin River Gorge, approximately 20 miles southwest of St. George.

For additional information, please contact the Arizona Strip Field Office at 435-688-3200.

