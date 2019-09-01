Washington City officers arrest Nevada fugitive for alleged sexual assault of a minor

Written by Cody Blowers
September 1, 2019
Composite image of Washington City Police vehicles with overlay of Kalan Drake's booking photo taken in Washington County Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man wanted out of Mesquite, Nevada for a first-degree felony sex crime against a child was arrested by Washington City Police officers Friday.

Kyle P. Drake, of Mesquite, Nevada, booking photo taken in Washington County Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Kalan Drake was arrested early Friday morning on a felony warrant out of Mesquite for an alleged sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, which is a class A felony in Nevada, Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver said.

A class A felony in Nevada is the equivalent of a first-degree felony in Utah.

The incident began after the Washington City Police Department received a call from a Mesquite Police detective advising they had information that Drake was living in the Washington City area, Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said.

“The detective called and told us they had a warrant for this guy and asked us to pick him up if we can,” Klotz said.

On Friday, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle driven by a man that fit Drake’s description and pulled the vehicle over.

After speaking with the driver, the officer confirmed it to be Drake. The suspect was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

“A first-degree felony warrant is pretty serious,” Klotz said, “So our night officers were on the lookout for this guy and were able to get him into custody.”

Drake will remain in custody until arrangements can be made to have him extradited back to Nevada to face the charges.

The punishment for a class A felony sexual assault crime in Nevada can range from five years to life in prison, depending on the severity of the assault and the age of the defendant.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!