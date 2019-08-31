St. George City Councilman Joe Bowcutt dies unexpectedly at age 76

Written by Cody Blowers
August 31, 2019
Composite image St. George City Hall with overlay photo of Joe Bowcutt, St. George, Utah, June 16, 2017 | File photo by Joseph Witham, Bowcutt photo courtesy of David Cordero, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —St. George City Councilman Joe Bowcutt died unexpectedly Saturday morning at the age of 76.

Joe Bowcutt, 76, died unexpectedly in St. George, Utah, Aug. 31, 2019 | Photo courtesy of David Cordero, St. George News

The councilman has served as a member of the St. George City Council since 2013 and has also served on the Planning Commission, according to a statement from the city.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike, who served with Bowcutt for a number of years, said that while he had some medical issues, his death was “unexpected and shocking.”

“I just saw him twice this week and I certainly didn’t expect anything like this,” Pike told St. George News.

Pike said that Bowcutt died unexpectedly while he was likely working on preparations for the rodeo.

Bowcutt was very active in the community, and was well-liked by “anyone who ever met him,” Pike said. Service was very important to both Bowcutt and his wife, and the two were the “dynamic duo.”

“Our hearts go out to Joe’s family as they deal with his loss,” Pike said on behalf of St. George City staff and council members.

