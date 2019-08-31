Rollover on Old Hwy 91 sends 2 to hospital

Mohave County Sheriff's deputy and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District responds to a rollover on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital after an attempt to pass a slower-moving vehicle on Old Highway 91 turned into a rollover Friday evening.

At around 8 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a rollover on Old Highway 91 at milepost 13 near Littlefield, Arizona that reportedly involved a passenger car and a pickup truck towing a trailer, Ryan Moore, a firefighter with the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, said.

According to a witness, the passenger car was attempting to pass the truck when the driver went off the shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, sending the passenger car skidding across the travel lane where it continued off the shoulder and into a small wash, causing it to roll.

Both the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and were later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck was not directly involved in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene to conduct a crash investigation. The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District transported the patients to the hospital and tended to the scene.

