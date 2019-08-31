Rollover on Old Hwy 91 sends 2 to hospital

Written by Cody Blowers
August 31, 2019
Mohave County Sheriff's deputy and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District responds to a rollover on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital after an attempt to pass a slower-moving vehicle on Old Highway 91 turned into a rollover Friday evening.

A passenger car attempting to pass a slower-moving vehicle rolls off on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

At around 8 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a rollover on Old Highway 91 at milepost 13 near Littlefield, Arizona that reportedly involved a passenger car and a pickup truck towing a trailer, Ryan Moore, a firefighter with the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, said.

According to a witness, the passenger car was attempting to pass the truck when the driver went off the shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, sending the passenger car skidding across the travel lane where it continued off the shoulder and into a small wash, causing it to roll.

Both the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and were later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck was not directly involved in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene to conduct a crash investigation. The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District transported the patients to the hospital and tended to the scene.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!