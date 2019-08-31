Driver injured in crash triggered by a speeding van in LaVerkin

Police and firefighters respond to a two-vehicle crash on State Street in LaVerkin, Utah, Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash in LaVerkin was triggered when a speeding driver entered the median on State Street to pass another vehicle, and struck a car instead.

Shortly before 2 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Street in LaVerkin involving a Dodge Caravan and a Toyota passenger car, LaVerkin Police Sgt. Amber Crouse told St. George News.

Responders arrived and treated the 37-year-old driver of the van who was injured and subsequently transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Minutes before the crash, a LaVerkin Police patrol officer observed the van heading south on State Street at more than 65 mph and pulled onto the roadway to catch up to the vehicle. As the officer did so, he noticed that the van was “weaving in and out of traffic,” Crouse said, at which point the Dodge pulled into the left-turn lane to pass a slower-moving vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Toyota heading north on State Street was in the left-hand turn lane waiting to turn when it was struck by the van as it entered the median.

“Just seconds after the officer pulled out into the roadway to catch up to the van, it entered that turn lane and crashed into the Toyota,” Crouse said.

Both the driver and a young passenger in the Toyota appeared to be uninjured at the scene, Crouse said, adding that the youth was properly restrained in a booster seat at the time of the crash.

The driver was later cited for the crash.

The investigation was handled by the Utah Highway Patrol and LaVerkin Police were first to arrive on scene. Hurricane Valley Fire District also responded and transported the driver to the hospital.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.