Driver transported to hospital after late-night collision

ST. GEORGE — First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Friday evening, which sent one person to the hospital.

At around 9 p.m., a gray Ford Focus was traveling north on River Road when it approached the intersection of River Road and Brigham Road. The driver of the Ford had a flashing yellow light as they attempted to turn left onto Brigham Road, St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said.

As the Ford was turning left, a copper Jeep Wrangler traveling south on River Road approached the intersection and continued straight, striking the Ford on the passenger side.

The sole occupant of the Jeep was transported via ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Needles said it is important for drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, maintain a safe distance and be aware of traffic signals.

“It’s one thing to just pay attention to the car in front of you, but it’s important to take a look at the bigger picture,” he said.

The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for failure to yield. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene of the collision.

