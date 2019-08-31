Last Kmart in Utah expected to close its doors in St. George

ST. GEORGE — The last Kmart in Utah, located in St. George, will close its doors before the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Transform Holdco, the privately-owned company that acquired Sears Holdings Corporation’s assets this year, announced the closure of five Kmart locations and a number of Sears stores across the country.

Now, Transform Holdco public relations director Larry Costello has confirmed with St. George News that the last Kmart in Utah, located on Bluff Street in St. George, will be one of over 100 other Kmart and Sears locations to close.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in St. George, Utah,” Costello said.

The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September, and the store is scheduled to close by mid-December. Customers will still be able to shop online.

Costello declined to comment on any steps being taken for the employees of the Kmart store in St. George, but in a previous statement regarding prior closures, the company affirmed all eligible employees will have the opportunity to receive severance for the same number of weeks as employees who were laid off prior to the company’s bankruptcy in October 2018.

