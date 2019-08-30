Kurt Bestor to elevate audiences ‘In High Places’ at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kurt Bestor, date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of CFAK, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — This September, internationally acclaimed musician Kurt Bestor will perform his “In High Places” concert in view of the majestic Red Rock mountain range surrounding the outdoor plaza at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins.

In his third concert at the center, taking place Sept. 7, the renowned keyboardist and his band will perform a collection of original songs inspired by nature and creative minds like John Wesley Powell and Leonardo da Vinci, a press release for the event stated.

Some are new, unreleased pieces and others are from his recent albums: “Sketches,” “Seasons,” “Innovators” and “Outside the Lines.”

In the press release, Bestor said he loves playing in intimate settings like Kayenta.

“I get to connect with the audience in ways I can’t in larger concert halls and venues.” he said.

Throughout the concert, Bestor uses his warm, humorous style to weave in the stories behind each song and why and how he wrote them.

Elise West, a lifelong friend of Bestor, fellow musician and devoted fan, said audience members can’t help but feel Bestor’s own journey through his music.

“It touches everyone in a different way,” she said. “It’s the reason people go to his concerts. Everyone comes to their own interpretation of what the music means for them personally.”

Bestor’s unique style has earned him legions of loyal fans around the world. His sound is powerful and, he hopes, “elevating,” having the capacity to evoke joy, serenity and ecstasy.

His composing and performing talents has garnered Emmy awards and Grammy nominations. He’s perhaps best known for his Christmas music, but he’s also written over 40 film scores for national television and commercials, and he has played live concerts to more than half a million people in the past 28 years.

Bestor was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, but Utah claims him as their own.

Tickets are $35 ($10 for children and students) and will sell out fast. Purchase online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Event details

What: Center for the Arts at Kayenta presents Kurt Bestor.

When: Sept. 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $30, $10 for students with current ID.

Purchase tickets online here. • S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews