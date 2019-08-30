Shakespeare Festival offers free tickets to military, asks patrons to pitch in for fall food drive

In this 2016 file photo, a casting of William Shakespeare sits outside the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Cedar City, Utah, July 7, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Utah Shakespeare Festival is giving back to the community through two different promotions. For a limited time, the festival will be offering free tickets to military personnel and family members, and starting in September they will be hosting a food drive that will include ticket discounts for participants.

Military Appreciation Days

According to a press release, in appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women who serve and their dedication and commitment to the country, the festival will be celebrating the armed forces with free tickets for military personnel to selected performances through Sept. 6.

The offer is for anyone with a military ID, active or veteran, and includes four tickets per ID total to any of the following shows, which all begin at 8 p.m.: “The Book of Will” on Monday, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Tuesday, “Hamlet” on Thursday and “Macbeth” on Friday.

Military personnel can reserve tickets by calling 800-PLAYTIX or visiting the ticket office near the Anes Studio Theatre. A valid military ID will be required to pick up the tickets, and there is a limit of four tickets per ID. Tickets are not available in the Premier seating section. Space is limited for this special offer, so the festival advises those interested to call soon to reserve seats.

“I’m honored to be the son of a proud Vietnam veteran,” Donn Jersey, festival director of development and communication, said in the press release, “and once again the Utah Shakespeare Festival wants to extend a warm welcome and humble thank you to all of those that made sacrifices to our country and every one of us.”

Fall Food Drive

The 17th annual “Fall Food Drive” will be Sept. 10 to Oct. 12, with the goal to raise as much food as possible for the Iron County Care and Share.

People can participate by donating six items of nonperishable food per individual on the day of the performance directly to the festival and receive a half-price ticket to any Monday through Thursday performance. Food donation barrels will be located in the lobby of the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre near the ticket office.

“The support of our community is so critical to the success of the Utah Shakespeare Festival Fall Food Drive,” Jersey said. “Since 2003 the Festival has provided a program allowing generous and caring playgoers to see great theatre and support those less fortunate through our annual fall food drive. And over the years, our guests have demonstrated time and time again their generosity and support of those in need by supplying food as part of a ticket purchase.”

Residents of Iron, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Sevier, Piute, and Beaver counties in Utah are eligible for the discount, as well as guests from Lincoln County, Nevada. All residents should bring proof of residency and six nonperishable food items for each discounted ticket they wish to purchase. This offer is good Monday through Thursday on the day of the performance only. There is a limit of four discounted tickets per resident I.D.

The Iron County Care and Share was founded in 1984 by a group of local churches of different denominations to address the issue of hunger in the community. Working with partners in the community, neighboring counties and the state, the Iron County Care and Share functions to help homeless and low-income individuals and families work toward self-sufficiency. The Iron County Care and Share is located at 222 W. 900 North in Cedar City.

In addition to these promotions, regular tickets for the festival’s 2019 season are still on sale. “The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three” runs through Aug. 31. “Twelfth Night,” “The Book of Will” and “Macbeth” continue in the Engelstad Theatre through the weekend of Sept. 5–7.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Hamlet” and “Every Brilliant Thing” continue through Oct. 12, and the festival’s last show of the season, Arthur Miller’s “The Price,” opens Sept. 12 and plays through Oct. 12. For specific days and times and to purchase tickets, visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website or call 800-PLAYTIX.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.