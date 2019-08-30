Crimson Cliffs still on top halfway through Region 9 boys golf season

ST. GEORGE — Halfway through the Region 9 boys golf season, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs are continuing to ride roughshod over their competition.

Thursday afternoon at Southgate Golf Club, the Mustangs took first place for the fourth week in a row, shooting a team score of 284 to finish at even par on the par-71 course.

Leading the way was Zach Felts, who shot a 69, while teammate Curtis Matheson came in at one under with a 70. Ashton Davison shot an even-par 71 and Cruz Kirchhausen ended up with a 74 to round out the team’s top four finishers.

Coming in second place for the third time in four weeks were the Desert Hills Thunder, who were led by Merick Johnson’s score of 72.

Following is a complete listing of this week’s team scores:

Region 9 boys golf, Aug. 29 match at Southgate

Crimson Cliffs 284. Desert Hills 302. Hurricane 314. Pine View 318. Snow Canyon 321. Canyon View 338. Cedar 340. Dixie 347.

Next week’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Green Springs Golf Course in Washington City, with Pine View hosting.

St. George News sports correspondent Mark Musgrave contributed to this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.