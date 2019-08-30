Cedar City man jailed, charged with rape

Written by Jeff Richards
August 30, 2019
CEDAR CITY — A 23-year-old Cedar City man has been accused of raping an 18-year-old woman.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, during the early morning hours of April 3, Kyle Richard Vorkink was reportedly at a friend’s residence in Cedar City when he allegedly began kissing his friend’s 18-year-old cousin, who was visiting the home.

“When she no longer wanted to kiss him she turned her head refusing to continue,” the statement reads. “The more she resisted the more aggressive Kyle became.”

The woman later reported to Cedar City Police that Vorkink had raped her.

Vorkink was subsequently interviewed at the Cedar City Police station Aug. 22, four months after the alleged incident, during which time he waived his rights and was told he was not in custody.

Although he reportedly told police at first he had no memory of the incident due to his intoxication level at the time, Vorkink reportedly later nodded in affirmation when investigators asked if he had committed the alleged actions.

A few days later, after the Iron County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, police officers located and arrested Vorkink. He was taken into custody and booked into Iron County Jail on suspicion of rape, a first-degree felony.

Vorkink made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon before Judge Michael Bell, who set a roll call hearing for Tuesday.

Vorkink has not yet posted bail and remains incarcerated at the time of this report.

