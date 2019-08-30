Expect long delays on I-15 in Virgin River Gorge during holiday weekend

Traffic backup on Interstate 15 along the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County, Ariz., March 12, 2015 | File photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Travelers on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge in northwest Arizona are encountering major congestion in a construction zone ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Northbound traffic through the 3-mile construction zone from milepost 13-16 was backed up for miles Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. John Bottoms with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“The work crews will not be working, but all traffic restrictions will remain in place,” Bottoms told St. George News. “We are still down to a single lane for 3 miles.”

The highway is undergoing maintenance on three bridge decks through the area. Construction work is estimated to be ongoing until spring 2020.

Those seeking an alternate route to avoid traffic can take Highway 91. The highway bypasses the gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

“It would also be a real good idea for people traveling to have a plan for delays and be prepared time-wise and with adequate supplies, such as water, for each of the occupants in the vehicle,” Bottoms said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists who choose to use I-15 through the gorge to slow down and use caution around construction zones.

