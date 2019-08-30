Bradley “Chick” Davis passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at the age of 63. He was born to James Dee and Barbara Davis in Cedar City, Utah. He graduated from Cedar High School.

Some of Chick’s most treasured times were being on the mountain with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, gathering wood and cutting down trees to sell for Christmas. Chick loved creating tables out of old twisted wood and was very talented at it.

He married Alene Laursen and had four children, they later divorced. He then met and married DeNean Petersen, they later divorced.

Chick is survived by his three children: Kristie (Weston) Swindlehurst of Wyoming, Stefanie Davis and Tyler Davis, both of Cedar City, Utah; seven grandchildren; and brother, Lynn Davis of Cedar City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Davis; parents, Dee and Barbara Davis; brother, Mike Davis; and nephew, Cole Davis.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.