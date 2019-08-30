June 8, 1964 – Aug. 16, 2019

Ann Marie Lastowski, 55, returned home on Aug. 16, 2019, after a long battle with Lupus. She was born June 8, 1964, in Southern California.

She completed her elementary and secondary schooling in Provo, Utah. She graduated from Timpview High School where she was a member of the marching band.

Ann was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She participated in the Young Women program, as well as the Girl Scout organization. She enjoyed helping others when she could.

Ann was diagnosed with Lupus as a young woman. She was constantly battling the disease with a cheerful heart and with an uplifted spirit. She always lifted those around her. She loved spending time with her nieces. They were the driving force in her life.

Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Lynn Lastowski. She is survived by her uncle, George Zoller of Saipan; brother, Michael Vernon (Tippy Inez) Lastowski of St. George; her nieces: Shayliann Carol Lastowski of Las Vegas, Jadyn Rose Lastowski of Las Vegas and Kadynce Inez Lastowski of St. George.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with services may be made to the Ann Marie Lastowski Memorial Account at any Mountain America Credit Union branch.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.