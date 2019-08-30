What’s on the Menu: Cafe Sabor | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re needing some spice in your life and maybe a little fun, look no further than Cafe Sabor in downtown St. George.

“It’s a Mexican fiesta restaurant,” manager and server Mack Latimer said, adding that they have a full bar and the best Mexican food in town. Latimer started bussing tables at Cafe Sabor three years ago and still loves everything on the menu.

Join Sheldon and Mauri putting some spice back in life at Cafe Sabor in Episode 44 of “What’s on the Menu” in the player above.

St. George News’ Sheldon Demke goes there all the time and is a big fan, he said. He couldn’t wait to take his friend Mauri Tullis for this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu.” He usually gets the tacos, but for this lunch, he was excited to try their carne asada burrito.

“You can’t go wrong with the carne asada burrito,” Latimer said. He tells customers all the time, if they don’t like it, he will take money out of his own pocket to buy them something else. “It hasn’t failed me yet.”

Started by Justin Hamilton in the original Center Street depot in Logan in 2002, with a focus on customer satisfaction, the restaurant has now expanded to five other locations: Bear Lake, Utah; Layton, Utah; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Island Park, Idaho; and in 2017, St. George.

“It was amazing, It didn’t disappoint at all,” Demke said. “We also got the chipotle chicken salad, which was fantastic. It had the corn and the dressing. … It had everything you want in salad. It fills you up, it’s in a big bowl. It’s crazy.”

And the guacamole, well it’s to die for, he said.

“It’s chunky and it’s got pico de gallo right on it. It’s delicious. Everything just tastes fresh and the cooks are fantastic.”

Grab the salt and lime because they also make a mean margarita. Bartender Sheridan McClure said everybody loves the “Ultimate,” made with top-shelf Patron tequila. “With lime and sweet and sour, it’s our best margarita on the menu. It’s really popular.”

The “Bear Lake” margarita is kind of different, she said, and is made with Chambord, a raspberry liqueur, poured on top. “It’s really yummy.”

“It so fun being a bartender at Cafe Sabor,” she said, adding that on “Margarita Fridays,” when margaritas are only $3 and the music is going upstairs, the energy is “just lively and exciting.”

“It’s kind of like the hot spot in St. George to hang out. Upstairs, we have big, open windows and a lot of people at the bar. … It’s just a fun vibe in here.”

Lattimer said the downstairs is more family-oriented, and if you’re not finding exactly what you want on the menu, don’t worry. “Our kitchen can make pretty much anything you tell them with the ingredients you can see on the menu.”

“We have a great staff. It’s really fun working here. I love it,” he said.

Cafe Sabor is located at 290 E. St. George Blvd. Find their full menu on their website.

What’s on the Menu: Cafe Sabor | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Cafe Sabor | Website | Facebook | Location: 290 E. St. George Blvd., St. George (click for map) | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday | Telephone: (435) 218-7775

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.