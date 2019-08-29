From bird-watching to watercolor, SUU Community Education announces lineup of fall classes

Three different watercolor classes will be offered through Southern Utah University Community Education in September. | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — This fall, Southern Utah University is inviting community members to learn something new by taking courses offered in the Community Education program.

According to a recent news release announcing the new classes, eight new courses are scheduled to lead out the fall lineup in September, along with some of the program’s higher-level classes that build on previous experience, such as intermediate American Sign Language, intermediate guitar and advanced watercolor.

“With kids back in school, it’s the perfect time to explore a new hobby, meet new friends and develop hidden talents,” the release states.

The eight new September classes include “Fermentation From the Garden,” beginner French, beginner group fiddle, beginner group guitar, beginner group mandolin, beginner bird-watching, advanced watercolor and “Why We Have Earthquakes in Southern Utah.”

“We’re always looking to broaden our selection of class offerings and give local experts the opportunity to share their talents with the community,” said Susie Knudsen, assistant director of SUU Community Education. “One of our new instructors, Dave Hunt, is a wonderful addition to our team of teachers. with over 30 years of experience teaching guitar, mandolin, fiddle and French language classes.”

For aspiring artists and those looking to refine technique, there are several art classes to choose from, such as acrylic pouring, beginner watercolor, intermediate watercolor, advanced watercolor and astrophotography at Cathedral Gorge.

In addition, students may sign up for one (or all three) of the Saturday afternoon alcohol ink classes for beginners or experienced artists, to be held at the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

Those wondering about earthquakes in Southern Utah and when the next big one is likely to hit can register for new geology class taught by Bill Lund, emeritus senior scientist with the Utah Geological Survey’s Geologic Hazards program.

Beginner bird-watching is another science class that will get students outside and recognizing some of nearly 300 local bird species by sight and sound. The three-week class is taught by SUU ornithology professor Rachel Bolus and begins Sept. 6.

In the new “Meet the Chef” cooking series, lessons will be taught at Southwest Tech’s demonstration labs and will feature five local chefs from restaurants in the region. Each guest chef will instruct attendees to prepare a favorite dish from familiar restaurant menus.

The “Fermentation From the Garden” class will also be held at Southwest Tech and is an introductory class in lacto fermentation and how to ferment vegetables from the garden for health and preservation. Students will be able to take home a Fido jar filled with delicious foods ready to ferment on Sept. 18.

For those wanting to learn a new language, ASL, travel Spanish and French classes are now available. Both beginner and intermediate ASL classes will be taught this session.

Taught by local experts, more than 1,300 participants have engaged in 113 SUU Community Education offerings since the program’s initial launch in 2018.

To register for classes, or to see the full fall class schedule, visit the following link or call 435-865-8259. For assistance registering, visit the SUU Alumni House at 351 W. University Boulevard, Cedar City.

