Woman ordered to residential treatment after pleading guilty to string of car burglaries

ST. GEORGE — A woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to a string of car burglaries in St. George has been ordered to complete a substance abuse treatment program.

Halei Ludlow, 28, of Spanish Fork, appeared in 5th District Court Wednesday for sentencing on felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful acquisition of a finance card without consent. During the hearing, Ludlow’s sentencing was delayed, and she will instead be transported to Reflections, a residential treatment facility located in Orem.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the defendant agreed to enter a guilty plea on the three felony charges. In return, the state dismissed a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge.

The charges stem from a string of vehicle burglaries reported at a fitness center in St. George in June that involved Ludlow and another woman, 33-year-old Jordan Dente, of Orem, who allegedly broke into a number of vehicles in the parking lot.

According to court records, approximately $4,500 worth of items were taken from the parked vehicles during the incident. The women were arrested the following day when officers found them in a restroom near Airport Road.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Ludlow’s defense attorney, Travis Terry, said arrangements have been made for Ludlow to be shuttled from St. George to the treatment facility Thursday morning. The defendant will remain at the facility for the duration of her treatment, and her progress will be monitored by the court.

Terry also addressed Ludlow with a stern warning that he requested be included in the court record, saying if his client failed to arrive at the facility as scheduled, or if her treatment takes a detour of any kind, then she can expect the state to recommend prison as opposed to probation when she is sentenced on the charges.

As it stands now, sentencing has been postponed for the next two months.

Ludlow’s codefendant, Dente, appeared for a resolution hearing Aug. 13, and she was released on her own recognizance pending a treatment review hearing scheduled in 5th District Court Oct. 15.

