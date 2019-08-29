Passenger car triggers 3-vehicle crash on Bluff, driver arrested for DUI

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash on Bluff Street was set in motion when a driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck a commercial van before ultimately being placed under arrest for suspected DUI.

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Bluff Street just north of the Sunset Boulevard intersection involving a white commercial van, a red Ford pickup truck and a silver Dodge passenger car. Two ambulances were also dispatched to the scene due to the number of vehicles involved and nature of the crash.

Officers found all three vehicles on the northbound side of Bluff Street facing the opposite direction and blocking multiple lanes of travel. Additional officers arrived and began directing all northbound traffic into the center turn lane to keep it moving through the large scene that extended for several hundred yards beyond the intersection.

All three drivers reported they were uninjured in the crash, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Officers learned from witnesses that the Dodge was heading south on Bluff when it veered to the left and crossed into the northbound lane. The driver corrected to the right and returned to the southbound travel lane, but seconds later, he again veered to the left and continued past the median before striking the commercial van heading north on Bluff.

The impact pushed the van into the middle lane where it struck the pickup, spinning it across the roadway before coming to rest facing in the wrong direction.

The pickup driver said his truck was hit “really hard” and added the secondary impact may have prevented the passenger car from going into a rollover.

Atkin said the man driving the Dodge was given a field sobriety test as responders tended to the scene, and after a blood draw he was placed under arrest and transported to jail for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash investigation is ongoing, and all three vehicles sustained extensive damage and were subsequently towed from the scene.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.