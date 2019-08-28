TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | August 30 – September 1
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Beginner Chalk Class | Admission: $35 | Location: The Rustic Shelf, 2554 W. 6000 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Art Walk, 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Romanian Point Lace | Admission: $85 | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Tiramisu | Admission: Various | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | St. George Weaving Studio at Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art Impressions Watercolor Class | Admission: Free | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour! | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 E., Ste 1, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 5:30-6 p.m. | Paint the Town Red Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: FYE at SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class at Sportsman’s Warehouse | Admission: $55, $65 at the door | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Childbirth Education Classes | Admission: $125 | Location: 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Sunday Service | Admission: Free | Location: First Southern Baptist Church, 1565 W. State St., Hurricane.
Entertainment
- Friday, 1-5 p.m. | The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 2 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m. | Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10:15 p.m. | The Scarlet Pimpernel | Admission: $19-23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Newsies | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Macbeth | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Comedy at The Office featuring John Hidler | Admission: $10 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn-St George, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Twelfth Night | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Family
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St. Suite 3, Cedar City.
- Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Official Hurricane Utah Peach Days 2019 Event | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Thursday-Monday, 4 p.m. | Iron County Fair – Palette Bakery | Admission: Free | Location: Palette Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor, 255 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Walking Tour of Historical Main Street | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Art Walk, 94 W Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Paint the Town Red | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 9 p.m. | Downeast St George Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 245 Red Cliff Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 1 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Free | Location: 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Slow Roasted Prime Rib | Admission: $21.99 plus gratuity | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Hands-on Sourdough Making Class | Admission: $40 | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the farm! | Admission: $5 and up | Location: Red Acre Farm 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Farm To Fork Dinner | Admission: $79.65 | Location: Red Acre Farm 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 2019 Utah Wine Competition | Admission: Various | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St. Cedar City,
Music
- Friday, 7-p.m. | Free show at Artisans Gallery for Final Friday Art Walk! | Admission: Free | Location: 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | The Duttons Live in Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Live Music with Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Acoustic Soul with Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | The Raven Cain Band at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Little Feminist Book Club aka Lit Wits | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | August Red Tent Ladies ONLY | Admission: $20 | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, 8-11 a.m. | Ladies Weekend Getaway | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown St. George Historic District, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Peach Days – ASL | Admission: Free | Location: Peach Days, 63 S. 100 West, hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-8 p.m. | OverWatch Tournament | Admission: $15 | Location: Gamer Planet, 2376 East Red Cliffs Drive, #311, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Reiki Level 1 Course | Admission: $150 | Location: Genki Wellness Center, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | New Moon Meditation SoundBath | Admission: $20, $25 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Yoga in The Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort sponsored by Granogi | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga at the Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Flog Fest 2019 | Admission: $10, $25 | Location: Washington County Fair Utah, S. 5500 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | Sumer Golf Tournaments | Admission: $69.99 per player | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St George.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
