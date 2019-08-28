TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
August 28, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | August 30 – September 1

Art             

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Beginner Chalk Class | Admission: $35 | Location: The Rustic Shelf, 2554 W. 6000 North, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Art Walk, 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 5 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Romanian Point Lace | Admission: $85 | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Tiramisu | Admission: Various | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | St. George Weaving Studio at Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art Impressions Watercolor Class | Admission: Free | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour! | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 E., Ste 1, St. George.

Education/enlightenment    

Entertainment     

  • Friday, 1-5 p.m. | The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 2 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m. | Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30-10:15 p.m. | The Scarlet Pimpernel | Admission: $19-23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Newsies | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Macbeth | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Comedy at The Office featuring John Hidler | Admission: $10 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn-St George, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Twelfth Night | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Family    

Foods/vendors/crafts    

  • Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 9 p.m. | Downeast St George Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 245 Red Cliff Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 1 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Free | Location: 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Slow Roasted Prime Rib | Admission: $21.99 plus gratuity | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Hands-on Sourdough Making Class | Admission: $40 | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the farm! | Admission: $5 and up | Location: Red Acre Farm 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Farm To Fork Dinner | Admission: $79.65 | Location: Red Acre Farm 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
  • Saturday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 2019 Utah Wine Competition | Admission: Various | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St. Cedar City,

Music   

Nightlife/social            

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Little Feminist Book Club aka Lit Wits | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | August Red Tent Ladies ONLY | Admission: $20 | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Sunday, 8-11 a.m. | Ladies Weekend Getaway | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown St. George Historic District, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Peach Days – ASL | Admission: Free | Location: Peach Days, 63 S. 100 West, hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1-8 p.m. | OverWatch Tournament | Admission: $15 | Location: Gamer Planet, 2376 East Red Cliffs Drive, #311, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting        

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!