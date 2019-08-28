Relationship Connection: Will my daughter from my affair be okay?

Stock image | Photo by JackF/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I have a daughter that resulted from an affair. She is aware of it, and my husband has been aware of it from the get-go. How do we know when counseling would be beneficial for her? At some point I’m sure she’d benefit from navigating or exploring that with someone emotionally unattached to the situation. However, kids aren’t necessarily the best at recognizing or expressing that need. As a parent, what signs should I look for to recognize when counseling would be beneficial to her?

I don’t know how your daughter learned the truth about the conditions surrounding her conception, but life is going to be less complicated for her now that she knows her full story. You’re wise to anticipate that she’ll still have some emotional struggles, but your awareness and willingness to face the messiness of it all will ensure a more secure future for her.

Before we talk about how to help her, I want to make sure you and your husband have done the necessary healing work in the aftermath of this affair. Even though it’s been years, time doesn’t automatically heal all wounds. If there is unresolved betrayal and tension living in the fabric of your family, your daughter will feel it and could internalize it.

For example, she may misinterpret your husband’s pain from marital betrayal as a personal rejection of her existence. Make sure you’ve both received the help, support and healing you need to create a healthy environment for your daughter.

Please recognize that your daughter may be completely at peace with the reality of her situation. It’s all she’s ever known, so it may not be as distressing for her as you might imagine. While you don’t want to ignore any potential emotional issues, you also don’t want to make something out of nothing. It’s a delicate balance and you need to give her room to grow and develop without constant checking and monitoring her emotional temperature. That alone could create a problematic dynamic between the two of you.

Your accountability for the affair doesn’t include constant monitoring of her emotional state. She needs time and space to grow up like any kid, even though her story started off in a way no one would have anticipated.

If she does experience any struggles, it’s likely going to be around her wondering if she’s wanted and valued. Listen carefully for any statements about her putting herself down, isolating herself from the family or believing that she’s not part of the group. Address these directly with her in a spirit of reassurance and inclusion so she doesn’t believe her shame. Of course, if these patterns become more consistent and pronounced, working with a therapist can help her sort through these in a neutral and supportive environment.

The best thing you could do right now is to create the kind of relationship with her where she feels loved, included and important to the entire family. You may feel ashamed of her because she reminds you of the affair, which could affect your bond with her. Stay close to her and let her know that she matters to you.

This advice especially applies to your husband, as it wouldn’t be unusual for him to want to distance himself from her. Even though she has a different father than her siblings, she needs to know that she’s wanted in this family. If your husband has difficulty accepting her or other siblings treat her like she’s different, then these systemic changes need to become priority number one.

Since you’ve been open with her about the affair, then continue to support a family environment where people can share and be real. Send regular messages that you can handle anything the kids are facing and that her potential pain about her story isn’t going to threaten you.

Your ability to continually own your story will give her permission to work through any future difficult feelings. Your willingness to stay open about your mistakes will reassure her that her feelings aren’t crazy or shocking to you.

I don’t know if you have contact with her biological father, but if he’s a healthy part of her life, then do everything to make access to him as simple as possible. She needs to know that she’s wanted by the two people responsible for bringing her to Earth.

Just because she didn’t come to your family in the traditional way, she can know how important she is to you and everyone in your family. She can learn from your healing that just because she was the result of a mistake that hurt lots of people, she’s not a mistake. She can learn, as Carl Jung put it, that “when you stumble and fall, there you find pure gold.” Your mistake doesn’t have to define her existence.

Treat her like you would any member of your family, make it safe for her to share and be willing to get her help if you notice any of the warning signs I mentioned earlier. There’s nothing about her or her beginning that consigns her to a life of misery. Don’t stay fixated on the past, but allow her to grow, which will be healing for all of you.

