NAMI resumes free mental illness classes, support groups led by those who’ve ‘been there’

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering their next round of free mental illness education classes starting early next month in a new location.

Two different types of classes will be offered this fall – “Family to Family” and “Peer to Peer” – and the classes and support groups will be held in the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness office, 113 E. 200 North, in St. George.

The “Family to Family” course is designed for family members and close friends of those who suffer from severe and persistent mental illness. The 12-session program meets once a week for two hours each Wednesday evening.

The course covers diagnoses and symptoms of the major mental illnesses, how the brain is affected, medications and coping and communication skills. The class is designed to assist families in helping their loved ones on their recovery journey. The course is conducted by trained individuals and is offered free of charge with all materials provided.

The first session is scheduled for Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

The “Peer to Peer” class meets at the same time and place as the Family to Family class, but in a different room. It also starts Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.; however, it only runs for eight weeks.

The Peer to Peer program is for adults with mental illness who are looking to better understand their condition and journey toward recovery. Taught by a trained team of people who’ve “been there,” the program includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. Everything is confidential, and NAMI never recommends a specific medical therapy or treatment approach.

In addition to the classes, an ongoing “Family to Family” support group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, starting Sept. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the St. George Library, 84 W. 100 South.

To register for the classes, contact NAMI-Southwest Utah by calling Janel at 435-572-0795 or sending an email to janel.namiutah@gmail.com. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

