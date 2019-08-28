Traffic affected for 3 hours following semi crash on I-15

Written by Ryann Richardson
August 28, 2019
The scene of a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 15 near mile marker 28 in Washington County, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a semitractor-trailer in Washington County just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The scene of a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 15 near mile marker 28 in Washington County, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

According to UHP Corporal Colton Freckleton, a FedEx semi hauling three trailers full of freight was southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 28 when the driver switched lanes in order to pass another vehicle.

As the driver maneuvered to the other lane, the semi was hit with a gust of wind, which blew it into the guardrail in the outside lane.

The truck bounced off of the guardrail before changing lanes and hitting the guardrail on the outside lane. The quick change in direction and wind caused the semi’s rear two trailers to fall onto their sides.

There were no injuries, and the semi was the only vehicle involved. Traffic was significantly affected, as the inside lane was blocked for almost three hours.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!