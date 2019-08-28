Traffic affected for 3 hours following semi crash on I-15

The scene of a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 15 near mile marker 28 in Washington County, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a semitractor-trailer in Washington County just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to UHP Corporal Colton Freckleton, a FedEx semi hauling three trailers full of freight was southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 28 when the driver switched lanes in order to pass another vehicle.

As the driver maneuvered to the other lane, the semi was hit with a gust of wind, which blew it into the guardrail in the outside lane.

The truck bounced off of the guardrail before changing lanes and hitting the guardrail on the outside lane. The quick change in direction and wind caused the semi’s rear two trailers to fall onto their sides.

There were no injuries, and the semi was the only vehicle involved. Traffic was significantly affected, as the inside lane was blocked for almost three hours.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

