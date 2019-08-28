Dixie State welcomes largest freshman class in university history

ST. GEORGE — In recent years, Dixie State University has welcomed its largest freshman classes to date, and this year’s first-year enrollment rates are no different.

According to the university’s public relations coordinator, Stacy Schmidt, Dixie State enrolled 2,441 first-time freshman as of Aug. 14, a 5% increase from last year’s numbers.

So far this year, the university has also seen a significant increase in transfer and international students, which have gone up 12% and 28%, respectively. Darlene Dilly, assistant vice president for enrollment management, referenced the university’s location, academic programs and relatively inexpensive tuition for the institution’s rapid growth.

Dilly said Dixie State’s on-boarding program begins the moment a student commits to the university. Staff are available to help students register for classes, sign up for payment plans and more.

Incoming freshmen are also enrolled in a “Trailblazer Connections” course that discusses study skills, reviews campus safety and highlights available resources. Students have access to the Success Center, tutors and peer mentors at no additional cost.

“It begins with those peer coaches and that one-on-one assistance that we provide every new incoming student to Dixie State,” Dilly said.

As the student populations grows and evolves, so do the resources Dixie State offers. There are several new academic programs available for students at every level, Dilly said.

The university added a total of 16 academic programs last year, including a Master of Athletic Training degree, bachelor’s degrees in marketing and a certificate in biotechnology.

Dixie State is also physically growing as new infrastructure is added to campus. The Human Performance Center opened its classroom doors at the beginning of this semester, and new recreational amenities – including an Olympic-sized swimming pool and pickle ball courts on the roof – are projected to be finished in October.

After that, the university will break ground on the new Science, Engineering and Technology building before it set its sights on phase two of the Campus View Suites.

“Our community does a great job at providing housing, but we’re still finding that our students need a place to live,” Dilly said.

Despite the rapid growth, Dilly asserted that there are no plans to change Dixie State’s open-enrollment status. She said it’s the university’s mission to provide affordable education to the community at any level.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.