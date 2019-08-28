Weber County Jail hires Utah cop who was fired after arresting nurse

In this frame grab from video taken from a police body camera, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by Salt Lake City Police officer Jeff Payne at University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 26, 2017 | File photo courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department/Karra Porter via The Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Salt Lake City police officer who was fired after he was caught on video roughly arresting a nurse who refused to draw blood from a patient has been hired to work at a jail in northern Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports former detective Jeff Payne was hired Aug. 9 for a part-time job at the Weber County Jail.

Payne was fired in 2017 after arresting Alex Wubbels, who refused to allow him to draw blood from a patient unconscious after a car crash.

Payne insisted, and the dispute ended with him dragging her outside.

His attorney and a jail spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also recently hired a former University of Utah detective who was fired after mishandling concerns from student athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was later murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.