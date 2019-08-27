Homicide suspects on the run after escaping custody in southeast Utah

L-R: Susan Barksdale, 59, and Blane Barksdale, 56, are wanted by police as suspects in a homicide investigation, photo date and location not specified | Photos courtesy of the Tuscon Police Department, St. George News

TUSCON, Ariz. — Police say two homicide suspects are on the run after escaping a transport vehicle in southeastern Utah.

In an advisory, the Tucson Police Department said homicide suspects Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, escaped custody while being extradited from Henrietta, New York, to Pima County, Arizona.

During transport Monday evening, the pair overpowered two security officers in Blanding. Blane and Susan Barksdale are wanted in connection with the April 16 murder of 72 year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson, Arizona.

Blane Barksdale has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands. The Barksdales’ direction of travel is currently unknown, but investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona.

They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with Arizona license plate 127XTY. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper. Blane and Susan Barksdale are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to police.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with sees them or has possible information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 520-882-7463.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.