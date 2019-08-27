Appeals court rules against Colorado City in discrimination case

August 27, 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court has ruled against Colorado City, Ariz., in a longstanding discrimination case against the stronghold of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

According to a report from Fox13Now, in a ruling handed down Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the city’s appeal of a lawsuit leveled by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The feds sued Hildale and Colorado City, arguing that the town governments discriminated in services against non- or ex-members of the FLDS church. They also argued that the police force was more loyal to polygamist leader Warren Jeffs than they were to the law.

A jury sided with the federal government, and a judge ordered the communities to be supervised to ensure compliance with his orders.

In its ruling, the 9th Circuit judges rejected Colorado City’s argument that a lower court made a mistake in imposing liability on governments for constitutional violations committed by their officers and agents. The town government also challenged the admission of FLDS leaders’ statements in court as hearsay.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

