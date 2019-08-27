Nov. 6, 1999 – Aug. 15, 2019

Eli Merlin Dutson was born Nov. 6, 1999, to Lucricia “Crish” and Bygnal Dutson. He was born into a very large family who surrounded him with love and affection from the moment he came into this world. The youngest and best looking of his father’s sons, Merlin always wanted to keep up with and be just like his older brothers.

Ever energetic, he loved spending time in the great outdoors, especially with his family. He was wise beyond his years, inquisitive, determined by nature and was a quick learner. Merlin grew into a very beautiful, strong and independent young man, with immeasurable talent and potential. In his late teens, he enjoyed going alone at night to the mountains above the city to see the lights below.

Merlin loved and was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had a big smile, a bigger heart, and an infectious laugh, which brought light and joy into the lives of all who loved him. His thoughtful and peaceful manner can never be replaced, and a giant hole is left by his passing. His heart was always with his loving father and friend, with whom he has now found peace.

He will forever live on in our hearts as our favorite son, brother, companion and friend. He is survived by his family, who treasure all of the many good memories he left behind.

A special thanks goes out to the many relatives, friends, and community members who have given such great support and comfort during this tragic time.

