Child abuse case against former Red Rock Canyon School employee approaches conclusion

ST. GEORGE — The case against a former Red Rock Canyon School employee charged with child abuse may be nearing a resolution.

Gino Sanchez, 38, was charged with a class A misdemeanor count of child abuse resulting in physical injury after allegedly punching a student during a riot at the youth treatment facility in April.

Daniel Tobler appeared in Fifth District Court Tuesday morning to represent and defend Sanchez, who was not present, during a second roll call hearing.

Tobler reported to Judge Jeffrey Wilcox that he and prosecuting attorney James Weeks are close to reaching an agreement. Weeks was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing, where Tobler said he had hoped to reach a resolution.

In response to an inquiry by St. George News, Tobler said he is hesitant to issue a formal statement due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

“However, we believe there are some very serious issues with who has made these allegations and their likely motivation for doing so,” he said. “We believe the allegations are wholly without merit and trust that the legal process will affirm our beliefs.”

Sanchez is schedule to appear in court Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. for a review hearing with a possible resolution.

